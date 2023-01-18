A Plaid Cymru MS for Mid and West Wales has criticised proposals from Natural Resources Wales which could see Welsh farmers face an astronomical increase in the application costs for the disposal of sheep dip.
Questioning Lesley Griffiths MS, Welsh Government Minister for Rural Affairs, in the Senedd on 18 January, Cefin Campbell MS cited his grave concerns that the proposed hike in such fees could undermine long-standing Welsh Government efforts and commitments to tackle disease within Welsh livestock.
Under a recent Natural Resources Wales consultation, it was disclosed new applications for sheep dip disposal could rise from £402 to £3,728 – an increase of 827 per cent.
The hike in fees could also be accompanied by a new requirement for a habitat survey, which, if required under the permit, could be charged at £1,670.
Speaking about the proposed hike, Mr Campbell said: “Dipping sheep has long played a crucial role in wider efforts - and Welsh Government ambitions - to eradicate contagious livestock diseases such as Sheep Scab.
“However, like farmers across Wales I was alarmed by NRW’s recent consultation, and the proposed eye-watering increases in application fees for the disposal of sheep dip.
“We know the cost-of-living crisis has hit Welsh farmers hard – with recent estimates putting agricultural inflation at more than double that of agricultural outputs.
“This hike in the costs of sheep dip disposal applications is therefore likely to pose an additional challenge to many farmers.
“I have yet to see any persuasive justification or reasoning behind such astronomical surge in costs – and I have real concerns that their introduction during this time of unprecedented financial hardship may deter farmers from dipping their livestock – and subsequently have grave implications on wider efforts to eradicate Sheep Scab in Wales.”
The proposals have gained widespread criticism within the Welsh agricultural sector – including from the National Farmers’ Union and Farmers’ Union of Wales.
Sheep Scab remains a major concern for many sheep farmers in Wales – having a significant impact on health, welfare and productivity of livestock. Previous estimations have shown that sheep scab is responsible for economic losses of approximately £8 million per year in the UK.
In December 2022, the Welsh Government awarded Coleg Sir Gâr a three-year contract to work on eradicating Sheep Scab in Wales.
In response to the Mr Campbell’s question, MS Griffiths said: “You mention the ongoing Natural Resources Wales consultation regarding their regulatory fees and charges for the next financial year, and what that review intends is to ensure that NRW do achieve full-cost recovery, with some of the current charges not having been reviewed for a number of years.
“But I appreciate what you’re saying, and it is a particularly challenging time for everyone, and of course for our farmers too.
“So, NRW do expect the increased cost of licences to impact on a very small number of farms in Wales because obviously spent sheep-dip needs to be disposed of in a particularly environmentally friendly way because of the chemicals it contains, and there is a push for—you know yourself—the mobile units that go around farms as well.
“However, I think some of the figures that we’ve seen, I can quite understand why that has brought forward some fears with our farmers.
“I am due to meet the Minister for Climate Change, who obviously has responsibility for NRW, to discuss this.
“I have been told that NRW have been talking to stakeholders, and that, of course, includes our farmers, around this. I was asked, ‘Was it for NRW to make a profit?’, well, it isn’t; it’s about that full cost recovery.
“But, it is really important that we do go ahead with our sheep scab eradication project, and I wouldn’t want anything to divert attention from that.”