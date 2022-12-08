TEN unlawful and unmonitored sewage pipes are still operating without a permit in west Wales, it is believed.
Earlier this year it was revealed 184 of these pipelines leading into Welsh rivers, oceans and waterways are operated by Dwr Cymru – which manages the sewage network in most of the nation.
The figures made national headlines earlier this year after a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary investigation.
Controversy surrounds the practices of the UK’s private water companies which are legally entitled to release sewage to relieve pressure on the system during periods of extreme weather.
The sector refers to such discharges as combined storm overflows (CSOs), and warns of flooding and damage to the system if they are prevented.
But according to a series of Freedom of Information requests, only one application for a permit has currently been submitted to Natural Resources Wales (NRW) for any of these drains.
This likely means all of the 10 operating in Ceredigion, Gwynedd and Powys are still being unmonitored and can spew out effluent, sometimes possibly raw and untreated, without consequence.
The unpermitted pipes lead from wastewater treatment works in Llanfihangel-Ar-Arth, Llanuwchllyn, Ffostrasol, Llangybi in Pwllheli and Abersoch. Others are CSOs in Tal-y-Bont, in Drury Lane in Aberaeron, Slaughterhouse in Blaenau Ffestiniog, and Penygroes. It also includes a solar-powered pump near Tre Taliesin near Borth.
Shadow minister for climate change, Janet Finch-Saunders MS, said: “For years, Labour ministers have failed to deal with the issue of pollution in Welsh rivers. It is clear that NRW is not fit for purpose under Labour’s watch. Understaffed and underfunded, this organisation clearly does not have the power required to protect Welsh waterways.”
The Cambrian News revealed that Dwyfor Meirionnydd saw the second most sewage discharges in England and Wales last year – followed closely behind by Ceredigion and Arfon (ranked ninth and 19th respectively for duration of leakage).
A spokesperson from NRW said: “We will continue to challenge the water companies to make sure storm overflows are properly controlled... and investigate any cases of non-compliance.”
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Tackling storm overflows is one of the many elements that need to be addressed if we are to improve river quality in Wales. We will continue to work with water companies to improve water quality. We receive regular updates from NRW and water companies on the programme of work in place to bring these assets into permit.”
Welsh Water has been contacted for comment.