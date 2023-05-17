A New Quay scientist and a strandings expert have responded to concerns over the number of dolphins, porpoises and whale deaths on the Welsh coastline.
In recent weeks, an elderly bottlenose dolphin known to Ceredigion scientists as ‘Vader’ died after a rare live stranding on Ynyslas beach on May 6.
Tragically, on 8 May, Abersoch Coastguard Rescue Team and regional scientists were called out to a beached sperm whale, measuring 32 feet, on Porth Neigwl in Gwynedd. It later died.
A dead porpoise was also found on Llanrhystud beach on Friday (May 12) along with a common dolphin at Cei Bach beach near New Quay on Saturday.
In each case, Marine Environmental Monitoring (MEM) - which undertakes post-mortem analysis of any animals that perish along British coastlines - is alerted to any stranding.
The Cardigan Bay Marine Wildlife Centre (CBMWC) based in New Quay carries out research on marine mammal populations, their health and the way they communicate.
Of the latest dolphin stranding, CBMWC’s Dr Sarah Perry told the Cambrian News: “The common was first reported to us last Saturday by multiple people and I passed the details onto MEM. Unfortunately, it had already succumbed to quite a bit of scavenger damage so limited information can be gained from it.”
Matthew Westfield, Marine Environmental Monitoring's strandings co-ordinator, told the Cambrian News: “Over the last few weeks we have had several whales wash up around the UK coast, with only the second ever sperm whale in North Wales.
“There are a variety of species in Scotland. Although it is really unusual for whales to wash up in Wales, it is more common in Scotland.
“We have a number of different species of cetaceans in our waters around Wales but the largest is the Risso dolphin, which you can regularly see in the waters around the Isle of Anglesey.
“When we have a whale wash up like the sperm whale it normally has died elsewhere then been brought in with the sea currents – or, like this one, which was very poorly and lost its way.
“In Scotland this is different as they have a number of different species that pass by traveling north or south following food and migration routes. The Scottish Marine Animal Stranding scheme (SMASS) investigated 22 whale strandings last year which included two sperm whales, five minke whales and five long finned pilot whales.”
Dr Perry added: “As well as the sperm whale in Gwynedd there have been a few strandings of different species, that I am aware of, along the Ceredigion coastline recently.
“These include the bottlenose dolphin, a common dolphin and a few harbour porpoises (one we came across at the weekend whilst out at sea conducting a marine mammal survey).
“I don’t know why there are currently so many, it is perhaps coincidence. Perhaps people are just more aware of them and are reporting them more.
“Often the bodies of these animals wash up onto beaches during certain weather conditions. They are often blown ashore when the wind is in a certain direction. I don’t know exactly how numbers of strandings compare to previous years, but chances are the strandings are not directly related to each other.
What we do know is that a high number of harbour porpoises that wash up dead along the Welsh coastline have been attacked by bottlenose dolphins in a usually fatal attack, a phenomenon known as porpicide.
“For decades scientists have known that bottlenose dolphins attack harbour porpoises, it is a behaviour that has been documented around the world. However, there have been relatively few direct observations of these attacks and very few have been officially documented.
“Most of the evidence is obtained through post-mortem investigations of stranded porpoises.
“I have observed this aggressive interaction between bottlenose dolphins and porpoises a handful of times here in Cardigan Bay.
“These attacks involve the dolphins physically harming the much smaller porpoise, often holding them under the water for extended periods of time as well as ramming them so that their bodies are thrown up into the air, causing severe internal injuries.
“We don’t know exactly why these attacks occur but there are several theories including aberrant behaviour, practicing infanticide, object-oriented play, heighted aggression in male dolphins and competition for food or territory.”
Mr Westfield added that 68 porpoises washed up on UK coastlines in 2022, and so far this year they have had only 20.
If you see a stranded animals anywhere on the UK coastline, you should call the strandings line on 0800 652 0333 straight away.