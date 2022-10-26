Thanks given for community garden gifts
Harlech’s Community Wildflower Garden has received a generous donation from Salop Leisure of Jacobs Ladder, Hedge Bedstraw and Drop Wart perennial wildflowers.
They have now been planted and should produce blue and white flowers from next year onwards.
Salop Leisure has a long-standing tradition of supporting the local community and previous donations have supported the local football team, Harlech and Ardudwy Leisure and raised fund for other good causes.
Harlech Community Wildflower Garden is a free space for our community and visitors to admire from the roadside or quietly sit inside to relax and enjoy the sight and scent of wildflowers, the activities of pollinators and visits by moths, butterflies, busy bees and birds.
The community wildflower garden has been created and is maintained by volunteers with no source of income other than the goodwill of the local community.
Joe Patton, the wildflower garden project leader, is extremely grateful to Salop Leisure for their donation.
