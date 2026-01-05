A 64-year-old man has been prosecuted following an incident at a memorial service event last November.
Jonathon Carley, of Twthil, Harlech, appeared at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 5 January, charged with offences under the Uniform Act.
The charge related to an offence under Section 2 of the Act – wearing military uniform bearing the mark of His Majesty’s Forces without authorisation.
Carley attended a Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Llandudno on 9 November whilst dressed in the naval uniform of a high-ranking officer.
He also wore military service medals at the Remembrance Sunday ceremony, which he subsequently admitted he had purchased online.
Concerns about Carley’s military credentials were raised after he was photographed laying a wreath in naval dress at the Cenotaph on Llandudno promenade.
Investigating officers subsequently arrested Carley at his home, where the uniform and medals were located inside his vehicle.
After pleading guilty to the offence in court, Carley was fined and ordered to pay a total of £785 including costs.
North Wales Police Chief Inspector Trystan Bevan said: “We fully acknowledge the seriousness of this incident and the strong public reaction to it.
“Stolen valour is a serious offence and a profound insult to the Armed Forces community.
“For many people, Remembrance Sunday is a sacred occasion – a day to honour the service and sacrifice of servicemen and servicewomen who served their country.
“We hope that this outcome reinforces the message that misuse of military uniform and honours will not be tolerated.
“We wish to thank the members of the community who reported this incident. Their vigilance allowed us to respond swiftly and appropriately.
"If members of the public have concerns about people claiming false military honours or posing in uniform, please report directly to the police through our official non-emergency channels.”
