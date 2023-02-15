The Senedd debate saw the bid gain the backing of three quarters of the MSs in the plenary session, others rejected the idea, including Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor who told the meeting that “setting a designation such as AONB is not going to benefit this area”, and would put “additional financial pressures on Ceredigion, Powys and Carmarthenshire, and these counties are already facing grim financial times”.