A group of leading experts in democracy, community engagement and policy development have been brought together to find new approaches to democratic participation across Wales.
The Innovating Democracy Advisory Group, led by Dr Anwen Elias, will explore creative ways to strengthen citizen involvement beyond voting in elections.
The Group was established by the Welsh Government in response to a recommendation from the Independent Commission on the Constitutional Future of Wales which found that many Welsh citizens feel disconnected from decision-making processes that affect their lives.
Reporting to the Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, the Group will provide expert advice to the Welsh Government, while also seeking to engage directly with the Senedd and local government in the coming months.