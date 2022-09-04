Thunderstorm warning for west Wales this evening
A YELLOW weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms this evening across western parts of Wales.
The Met Office warns that between 20-30mm of rainfall in as little as an hour is possible in some areas and will be accompanied by frequent lightning, hail and gusty winds.
The yellow warning is in place from 8pm this evening until 4am on Monday morning.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across southwest England on Sunday evening and move north across parts of Wales and Northern Ireland, clearing during the early hours of Monday morning.
“A separate area of thunderstorms is likely to develop across central southern England late evening, moving north into the Midlands overnight.
“Whilst some places may not see much rainfall, a few places may see 20-30 mm fall in under an hour.
“Frequent lightning, hail and locally gusty winds are additional hazards that may accompany stronger thunderstorms, particularly across southwestern parts of England and Wales.”
The Met Office adds that the thunderstorm will impact driving conditions with some localised flooding possible.
It also warns that lightning strikes and gusty winds may damage some buildings and cause temporary power cuts.
