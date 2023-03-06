Spells of snow reaching parts of southwest England late on Tuesday evening will then spread north during the early hours of Wednesday before clearing away eastwards during Wednesday daytime. Many parts can expect accumulations of 1 to 2 cm of snow whilst over higher parts of southwest England, especially Bodmin Moor, Dartmoor and Exmoor, along with the hills and mountains of south Wales 5 to 10 cm of snow is likely for some. Untreated surfaces are also expected to become icy.