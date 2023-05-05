Residents around Llandysul will have no water or low pressure as maintenance is carried out this afternoon.
The nation’s primary provider Dwr Cymru has issued a red alert for properties between Llandysul and Horeb – particularly on the A486 and the B4624.
A company spokesperson at around 1.30pm said: “We’re aware that customers living in this area may have no water or low pressure at the moment due to essential maintenance being carried out by our teams.
“All supplies should be restored to normal later this afternoon.
“If you can run your cold kitchen tap, this will also help to clear any discolouration in your supply.
“As a general rule, it should take about 5 seconds to fill a pint glass.
“Further updates will be provided here when we have more information. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
The firm advises customers to check external or internal stop taps and has reminded those who are elderly, disabled or in any way vulnerable that priority services are available and can deliver bottled water.