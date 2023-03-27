Wildflowers and trees are being planted in Aberystwyth as part of a new green programme of works.
Aberystwyth Town Council says it is working to enhance the town by greening spaces and borders as we enter Spring.
Residents and visitors can now enjoy daffodils in bloom on the promenade.
A triangle of soil in Skinner Street, just off the A487 at the bottom of Penglais Hill, will be filled with flowers with more set to be planted over the coming weeks.
A town council spokesperson said more than 50 trees were planted last year and they are hoping a similar number will be planted in 2023.
Greener Aberystwyth Group said: “The triangle next to the tattoo parlour at the bottom of Penglais Hill will become a wildflower area.
“The depth of soil is inadequate for tree planting so the grass has been lifted and a sward containing pollinator friendly flowers will be laid.”
A spokesperson for the town council said: “We are putting wildflowers next to the tattoo parlour and in Skinner Street as part of our adoption of the town’s green spaces and borders.
“We planted over 50 trees last year and are planting perennials and bulbs to support wildlife.”