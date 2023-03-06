A YELLOW warning for snow and ice this evening has been issued by the Met Office.
With temperatures set to dip below zero across Wales tonight as an arctic air mass move across the UK, forecasters have warned there is a chance of snow across south and west Wales.
Gwynedd is not covered by the warning, which runs from 9pm this evening until 10am on Tuesday, with Aberystwyth included in the warning area.
The Met Office says: "A band of rain will edge southwards through the course of Monday evening and early Tuesday, this rain turning to snow on hills and perhaps to lower levels in places.
"Many areas will see little or no accumulations of snow, but 1 to 2 cm could settle in some spots, most likely over high ground and southern parts of the warning area. "The rain and snow is then expected to turn light and patchy as it slowly clears southern England on Tuesday. As skies clear overnight, ice is also likely to form readily on untreated surfaces."
Commuters are warned to expect longer journey times tomorrow morning as snow and ice may affect travel, with a risk of slips and falls on icy surfaces.