An event will take place in Aberystwyth tomorrow (Friday) for creative freelancers to meet like-minded people. The event is run by a new collective of artists and freelancers in Ceredigion which was founded by Ashley Morgan and Bethan Page, as part of the Artist Coaching Pathway by Artworks Cymru. This event is being independently run now outside of the Artworks Cymru scheme following the success of the first one and the expressed desire by members for more of these kinds of events Many of those who will attend are coaches and coachees on the scheme, and there's also an open invitation to anyone working as an artist or hoping to at any stage in their career. "The aim is to bring us together and give a platform to showcase what we do, in any medium, and improve opportunities for us to work together in Ceredigion by keeping us connected," an event spokesperson said. Aberystwyth Arts Centre have kindly provided a venue for the event via the creative learning department. They also helped to host the one in December. This event consists of an open exhibition of visual arts for the first part and then presentations of film and performing arts work for the second. There will also be lots of opportunities to mingle, get to know each other and talk about collabs There's a welcome to anyone interested to come for all or some of the event at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, in the Round Studio, tomorrow from 4pm-8pm (Friday, 26 January).