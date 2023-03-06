Ex-Aberystwyth police officers have been honoured for their aid and fundraising efforts to support the victims of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Jenny Jenkins and Phil Westbury, both coordinators at Penparcau Community Forum, have drawn widespread praise for their fearless aid missions to Ukraine and surrounding nations - mainly to support refugees and those displaced by the disastrous conflict.
And on Saturday (4 March) they were both awarded certificates from the high sheriff of Ceredigion, Rowland Rees-Evans, in recognition of their work.
The Lord Lieutenant of Dyfed and ex-broadcaster, Sara Edwards, was also in attendance and paid tribute to the pair.
Ms Jenkins is currently on her ninth visit to Ukraine while Mr Westbury joins her for his fourteenth.
Ahead of her latest trip, she said: “I am very proud to dedicate my award to the people of Ukraine, both here and in Ukraine.
“It was very emotional but nice to see so many people in Aberystwyth marking one year since the beginning of Russia’s invasion.
“We collected £235 which has enabled us to buy another generator which Phil and I will be taking on our latest trip.
“This will make 19 generators which have left Aberystwyth. Generator number 20 has been purchased and will arrive tomorrow.
“Today we drove to Cross Hands where we loaded the aid onto vans and trailers. It will arrive in the Ukrainian city of Ternopil at the weekend.”
Mr Westbury said: “The award is for everyone in the team. The ladies who knit, the people who constantly supports us with aid and provide cash donations enabling us to purchase vital generators for the Ukrainian people.”
Business continues for the pair of retired Dyfed-Powys Police officers who, barely 24 hours after receiving their certificates, set off once more for Ukraine.
Ms Jenkins posted on social media: “Well, here we go again. Another great load of humanitarian aid for Ukraine.
“As you can see, we have collected an awesome amount of medical aid vital for the sick and injured in Ukraine at this present time.
“We also have several boxes of knitted items our wonderful ladies have worked hard to make.
“We have rucksacks for the injured soldiers to carry personal items. We have items for women and men, food and generators number 18 and 19.
"Myself and Phil, with the help of Allan Cole, loaded the Penparcau mini-bus ready for our journey.
“The aid will be in Ukraine by the weekend.
“We can't thank all our supporters enough for their constant generosity. Without you we couldn't keep doing these trips.
“Myself and Phil Westbury are immensely grateful for all the support we get.”