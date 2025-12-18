An Aberystwyth man will stand trial in February after appearing in court to deny a charge of damaing the window of a Cardigan gallery.
Ricky Myers, of 60 Jasper House, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 December.
The 27-year-old pleaded not guilty to damaging a window of the gallery at Manchester House on Bridge Street in Cardigan on 24 August.
Myers is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 February.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
