“Excessive car parking charges” in Powys County Council-operated car parks are deterring people from shopping in small businesses on local high streets, Montgomeryshire MS Russell George has said.
Mr George questioned a Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary on how local councils are addressing their responsibilities for town-centre regeneration “rather than viewing car parking as a cash cow.”
Speaking in the Senedd, Mr George said: “Powys County Council is charging £2.50 for up to two hours and has scrapped the one-hour rate.
“If people just want to pop into a shop for 10 minutes, they’re not going to pay £2.50.
“I think the real issue here is ensuring councils don’t just see car parks as revenue-generating arrangements to fund spending in other areas.”
Mr George, who has launched a survey to gather the thoughts of Powys residents on the effect of car parking charges, said following his Senedd comments that “town centres are changing because people’s shopping habits are changing, but we need to do everything we can to support existing shops.”
“The Welsh Government must ensure councils are taking town regeneration seriously,” he said.
“I firmly believe there are ways in which the Welsh Government and Powys County Council can encourage more shoppers to visit our high streets, which will, in turn, bring more revenue to local businesses.
“I am currently gathering views about the current charges in Powys County Council-run car parks.
“Charging people £2.50 for what is sometimes just a 20-minute visit to a town centre is not helping.”
A review of car parking charges in Powys is currently ongoing, with feedback from a consultation being considered.
A proposal to restore one hour parking charges was withdrawn to allow the review to take place.