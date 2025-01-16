The agonising search for the missing after the Holocaust will be the focus of an event at Aberystwyth University later this month to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day.
The ‘Fate Unknown’ exhibition tells the remarkable, little-known story of the attempts to help find missing people and reunite families in the aftermath of the Holocaust.
The free event is hosted by the Centre for the Movement of People at Aberystwyth University, in partnership with Royal Holloway, University of London and The Wiener Holocaust Library.
It will feature talks by Aberystwyth University academics, Professor Andrea Hammel and Dr Morris Brodie, about ‘Holocaust Resources Wales’, a project to develop bilingual, locally relevant resources on Holocaust education for use in secondary schools in Wales; and a new project, ‘Unsettled Lives: War and Displacement in Wales’.
It will include the launch of a new Podcast ‘The Holocaust and Wales’.
There will also be a talk by the exhibition’s co-curators, Professor Dan Stone from the Holocaust Research Institute at Royal Holloway and Dr Christine Schmidt from The Wiener Holocaust Library; and a talk from Elise Bath, International Tracing Service Digital Archive Team Manager at The Wiener Holocaust Library.
Andrea Hammel, Professor of German and Director of the Centre for the Movement of People, said: “We are pleased to join in partnership with Royal Holloway and the Wiener Holocaust Library to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day with this thought-provoking and moving exhibition, which considers the legacy of the painstaking search for those affected by the Holocaust. We welcome anyone to join us who is interested in the subject to this event.”
Holocaust Memorial Day will be held on Monday, 27 January.
The event takes place on Wednesday, 29 January between 1.30pm and 5pm in the Main Hall of the International Politics Building on the Penglais Campus of Aberystwyth University.