Detectives are working through a significant number of new pieces of information following the release of a digitised image of a man whose body was found in a mid Wales reservoir in October 2024.
Dyfed-Powys Police worked with Face Lab at Liverpool John Moores University to produce a realistic image of the as yet unidentified man’s face, in the hope of reaching someone who can help achieve a breakthrough in the case.
After releasing the facial image last week, Powys CID and the force’s Major Crime Team, received between 50 and 70 initial calls, emails and reports through the dedicated investigation website, with more information being received daily.
Detective Inspector Anthea Ponting, who has led the investigation, said: “We have had a significant number of reports through our force control centre and the major incident public portal, which we are working our way through and assessing individually.
“The information received has ranged from specific names of individuals which we will check, to more ambiguous reports that might take some time to follow up on.
“Regardless of the level of detail received, we will prioritise and look at each and every report to determine what reasonable lines of enquiry can be carried out.
“We are grateful to everyone who has supplied information so far, and I would like to encourage anyone who feels they might be able to help who hasn’t yet been in contact with us to please get in touch.”
Enquiries have allowed the force to establish that the man was aged between 30 and 60, around 6ft (1.83m), weighing between 202lbs and 220lbs (91.5kg - 99.5kg), and of white European descent.
He was found wearing an extra large Zone 3 Agile wetsuit, and despite searches around the reservoir from the land and water, no other personal belongings were recovered.
It is believed he had been in the water for around 12 weeks before he was found.
DI Ponting added: “We have carried out a wide range of enquiries over the past 16 months, which began with working with neighbouring police forces to conduct checks for missing or wanted people who have not been traced, before extending our enquiries to contact all UK forces.
“We have run searches through the Police National Database, issued bulletins to police overseas through Interpol, searched DNA, fingerprint and dental records for potential matches, and issued public and media appeals for information.
“Each time we have reached out to the public, we’ve been provided with some lines of enquiry to follow-up on, but unfortunately none have yet proven to be the key to finding out who this person is.
“While this is a case that has amassed a huge amount of attention and intrigue, what has been the key focus to us throughout is establishing his identity so we are able to return him to any family or loved ones who might be missing him.”
If you visited Claerwen Reservoir between July and October 18, 2024, and saw anything that might help enquiries, or you are aware of someone who has not been seen for some time and matches the description above, contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101.
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