Police are appealing for the public’s help following a residential burglary in the Llangoedmor area.
Sometime between 4.30am and 3.40pm on Friday, 16 January 2026 a property in the village of Llangoedmor near Cardigan was entered, and property including cash and tobacco was stolen.
PC Ben Cole said: “Crimes like these are rare in a small community like Llangoedmor and whilst we are following a number of lines of enquiry, public help in being both our eyes and ears and supporting our investigations with information can make a huge difference.
“Following this incident we have increased patrols in the area.
“Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or who may have any information, please get in touch on 101.”
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