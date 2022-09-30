Fantastic turnout for Talgarreg Vintage Show
+ 4
(View All)
Melvyn Rees arrives at the show on his Fordson E27N tractor
Subscribe newsletter
Talgarreg Vintage Club held a show and working day at Bwlch y Fadfa, with a great turnout of classic cars, tractors, motorcycles and stationary engines.
There were also various stands displaying wares from years gone by which were a great added attraction to visitors to the show.
A launch of a new book written by E Lloyd Jones titled Cylymau, Plethiadau, Gweadau a Rhwydi on the showfield saw a strong interest with people waiting to purchase a signed copy with Mr Jones.
The highlight for many was the working section of the show, with threshing machine displays as well as a great ploughing match with tractors and crawler machines in attendance.
As the show grew to a close with the various trophies awarded to the winners, the event again proved to be as popular as ever and grows in size each year.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |