Oats have been eaten by people and animals for thousands of years but their complex genomes have been difficult to understand until now, as Dr Tim Langdon from the oat research team at the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS) at Aberystwyth, explains: “Oats contain three genomes, each larger than the human one, and these genomes first combined in wild progenitors millions of years ago. Since then, wild oats have been shedding genes and rearranging chromosomes as they adapt to different environments.