Almost 100 farmers attended the Farmers’ Union of Wales’ recent roadshow event in Dolgellau, demonstrating the strength of feeling as Wales prepares to transition to the new Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS).
The meeting, held at the Dolgellau Rugby Club, was one of 11 roadshows being hosted by the FUW across Wales.
The public meetings aim to provide practical information and guidance ahead of the launch of the SFS on 1 January 2026 - the most significant shift in Welsh agricultural policy for generations.
During the evening, farmers heard from the FUW’s Policy Team and local County Officers, who provided clear, practical guidance on how the Scheme will work in practice.
Presentations covered key topics such as the new SFS payment structure, eligibility criteria, and the gradual tapering of BPS support. Attendees were also given an overview of the FUW’s own support services, which include advice from a local provider, assistance with the paperwork and support navigating the transition period.
FUW Meirionydd County Executive Officer, Heledd Teleri Williams said: “We were delighted to see such a strong turnout in Dolgellau. The level of engagement and the number of questions we received show how important it is that farmers are fully informed and supported through this period of change. The Sustainable Farming Scheme represents a major shift for Welsh agriculture, and events like this are crucial to help farmers make well-informed decisions for their businesses.”
FUW President Ian Rickman emphasised the importance of the roadshows and the support services the FUW could provide to farmers: “The Sustainable Farming Scheme represents a monumental shift for our industry, and it’s understandable that many farmers will have questions about the future. With farmers at a crossroads, these events have provided an opportunity to outline the options available; whether they choose to enter the SFS in 2026 or continue on a tapering Basic Payment.”
Comments
