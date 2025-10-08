FUW President Ian Rickman emphasised the importance of the roadshows and the support services the FUW could provide to farmers: “The Sustainable Farming Scheme represents a monumental shift for our industry, and it’s understandable that many farmers will have questions about the future. With farmers at a crossroads, these events have provided an opportunity to outline the options available; whether they choose to enter the SFS in 2026 or continue on a tapering Basic Payment.”