Hospices are facing an “unsustainable” financial crisis due to rising costs and falling income, forcing them to close beds and cut vital end-of-life services, a Senedd member warned.
Mark Isherwood pointed to a survey showing 90 per cent of hospices in Wales expected staffing and cost pressures to force similar reductions in services.
Mr Isherwood, who chairs the Senedd’s cross-party group on hospices and palliative care, said statutory funding as a proportion of hospice care spending was only 30 per cent.
The Conservative, who represents North Wales, raised Marie Curie’s calls to urgently strengthen a palliative and end-of-life care system under severe strain.
“As they state, many people die in pain, isolated and without proper support,” he said.
Mr Isherwood warned hospices in Wales receive less government funding as a proportion of expenditure than those in England and Scotland.
“This disparity must be addressed,” he said.
“The essential clinical care that ensures dignity at the end of life must no longer depend on the uncertainty of charitable fundraising.”
Criticising progress on a new commissioning framework and sustainable funding settlement, he called for the Welsh Government to deliver pay parity with the NHS for hospice staff.
“Hospice care is not a luxury, it is a necessity,” he said.
“Let us ensure that every person in Wales can access the palliative care they need, when they need it.”
Jeremy Miles, for the Welsh Government, agreed about the importance of hospices which offer compassion, dignity and hope, providing expert care for thousands of people.
Wales’ health secretary told Senedd members: “Investment in hospices is the right thing to do ethically but is also a wise move economically.”
Warning that relying on fundraising creates a fragile financial situation, he said ministers have been reviewing funding models to put hospices on a more sustainable footing.
