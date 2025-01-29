The Welsh Government is to introduce an all-Wales Avian Influenza Prevention Zone
There have been no recorded cases in Wales this season, however there have been in other parts of the UK.
The prevention zone will be in effect from midnight, 30 January.
Reacting to the announcement, Elin Jenkins, Farmers’ Union of Wales Policy Officer said: “Whilst it’s important to note there have been no cases of the avian influenza confirmed in poultry or kept birds in Wales so far this outbreak season, this announcement was perhaps inevitable considering the recent cases in close proximity to Wales, and the wider situation across the UK.
"Avian Influenza can put significant financial and emotional strain on our farmers, and it is crucial poultry keepers practice good biosecurity and vigilance to protect their flocks from this disease.”
The AIPZ will require all keepers of poultry and other captive birds, irrespective of the size of the flock or how the birds are kept, to take appropriate and practicable steps now, including:
• Ensuring the areas where birds are kept are unattractive to wild birds, for example, by netting ponds and surrounding areas and by removing wild bird food sources;
• Feeding and watering flocks in enclosed areas to discourage wild birds;
• Minimising movement of people in and out of bird enclosures;
• Cleaning and disinfecting footwear, using foot dips before entering poultry enclosures, and keeping areas where birds live clean and tidy;
• Reducing any existing contamination by cleansing and disinfecting concrete areas and fencing off wet or boggy areas;
• Keeping domestic ducks and geese separate from other poultry;
• Wild game birds “caught up” during the open season must not be moved for a minimum of 21 days, subject to conditions within the declaration.
• Ensuring records are kept in line with the conditions within the declaration.