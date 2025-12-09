As part of the programme Huw will also be seen sitting down to talk with some of the headline acts from the weekend, including special interviews with brothers Diarmuid and Brian Mac Gloinn who make up the Irish folk duo Ye Vagabonds, Super Furry Animals musician Gruff Rhys, and Panic Shack members Emily Smith and Sarah Harvey. Discussing musical inspirations from the area, social commentary in lyrics and reminiscing on first times performing in Cardigan, the interviews all celebrate Other Voices Cardigan and shine a spotlight on the weekend’s outstanding musical talent.