A Ceredigion-based festival will feature on TV this Christmas as part of BBC Wales’ festive line-up.
Other Voices Cardigan Festival has been chosen for music fans, with Huw Stephens returning with Other Voices Cardigan for an hour of highlights from the eclectic festival.
Other Voices Cardigan ran from Thursday, 30 October to Saturday, 1 November in 2025, bringing another weekend of music, story and song to the town.
This year’s Trail spanned more than 10 venues, with Welsh and Irish musicians taking to the stage day and night.
The festival celebrates the unique and vital connection between Wales and Ireland and their place in the world through the medium of music and conversation, and the BBC show will reflect that.
In this special hour-long programme, presenter Huw Stephens shares his highlights from the festival, including performances from Gruff Rhys, Panic Shack, Melin Melyn, Khakikid, Sorry, and more.
As part of the programme Huw will also be seen sitting down to talk with some of the headline acts from the weekend, including special interviews with brothers Diarmuid and Brian Mac Gloinn who make up the Irish folk duo Ye Vagabonds, Super Furry Animals musician Gruff Rhys, and Panic Shack members Emily Smith and Sarah Harvey. Discussing musical inspirations from the area, social commentary in lyrics and reminiscing on first times performing in Cardigan, the interviews all celebrate Other Voices Cardigan and shine a spotlight on the weekend’s outstanding musical talent.
You can watch ‘Other Voices Cardigan’ at 10.45pm on Monday, 22 December on BBC Two Wales and on BBC iPlayer.
Other Voices Cardigan is a Triongl production for BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer. The commissioning editor for BBC Cymru Wales is Sorelle Neil. The executive producers for Triongl are Philip King, Gethin Scourfield and Dilwyn Davies.
