FARMING unions have welcomed news of two funding schemes to support investment in on-farm infrastructure in Wales.
The schemes, announced by Rural Affairs Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, will utilise the £20m of funding that was originally announced in October 2022, through the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru co-operation agreement.
The announcement follows a recent Extreme Weather Summit during which the FUW President made a call for urgent capital grant funding in light of the challenges farmers are facing whilst attempting to increase their slurry storage capacities.
The maximum grant value offered through both the Nutrient Management Investment Scheme and the Small Grants - Yard Coverings Scheme will increase to 50 per cent.
The Cabinet Secretary encourages applicants to consider preparing their planning applications and associated documents as soon as possible.
Reacting, NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said: “Given that the government’s own 2021 impact assessment highlighted a £360m industry wide upfront cost to comply with these regulations, it is crucial that this funding is released without further delay to support the industry.
“Whilst we await more details on the grant schemes, I am pleased that the Cabinet Secretary has increased the grant intervention rate to 50 per cent.
“Infrastructure costs have spiralled since the original impact assessment was undertaken and cash flow is a serious concern on many farms, therefore this additional contribution towards project costs is to be welcomed.
“The Cabinet Secretary has highlighted that making this announcement now will provide an opportunity for applicants to engage with local planning authorities. Our members across Wales report to us the unnecessary difficulties that they continue to face in relation to obtaining planning approval for new infrastructure to help them meet regulatory requirements and environmental betterment. We have asked for a Wales wide review of local planning authorities and NRW’s approach to applications for new infrastructure to streamline and reduce the significant administrative cost and burden associated with making environmental improvements on farm.
“The levels of stress and anxiety within the farming community is a key concern to us, the impact of many months of wet weather, together with concerns over agricultural pollution regulations, future farm policy and animal health issues, has taken its toll on many.”
“I would urge anyone who is struggling, to reach out for support. As a union we are committed to helping and supporting in any way we can.”
FUW President Ian Rickman said: “Despite concerns we’ve raised previously in terms of this promised funding as a proportion of the estimated overall costs to the industry of over £360 million, this long awaited support will be welcomed by many in light of the recent wet weather.
“We also called for derogations and flexibility around certain scheme requirements. It is therefore encouraging that Rural Payments Wales will consider potential derogations on a case by case basis for those who are finding difficulties in meeting certain contract requirements as a result of the prolonged wet weather.
“This statement shows an example of co-working where our concerns result in prompt action from the Welsh Government.”