Meeting Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth MS and Rural Affairs spokesperson Llyr Gruffydd MS, the Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) reaffirmed its key manifesto call for securing appropriate funding for the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) as it moves from design to delivery.
Earlier this month, FUW Regional Vice President Alun Owen, alongside his wife Marian and son Siôn, welcomed the Plaid Cymru representatives to their farm, Gallt-y-Celyn in Pentrefoelas. Gallt-y-Celyn is an upland beef and sheep farm on the Foelas estate in the Uwchaled area, sitting between 600 and 800 feet above sea level.
Discussions focused on the challenges facing Welsh farmers, including the Welsh Government’s Control of Agricultural Pollution ‘NVZ’ regulations and the implementation of the Sustainable Farming Scheme.
At a meeting following the tour, FUW President Ian Rickman and Tim Faire, Chair of FUW’s Land Use and Climate Change Committee also stressed the urgent need for a fair funding settlement that allows for at least the maintenance of annual payment rates in line with inflation for farms entering the Scheme from 2026.
In autumn, the Welsh Government published the evidence base underpinning the SFS. While improvements had been made following extensive engagement and lobbying, the impact assessments highlighted a potential reduction in livestock units and farm business income, demonstrating the need for increased funding.
As part of their 2026 Senedd Manifesto launched earlier this year, the FUW reiterated its calls for the next Welsh Government to provide adequate funding, maintain close collaboration with the farming industry, and deliver a medium-term financial framework that gives certainty to Welsh farming businesses.
As part of their manifesto calls, the Farmers’ Union of Wales are calling on the next Welsh Government to increase the base-level funding of £238 million for the Universal Layer of the SFS by an amount that fully mitigates the estimated economic impacts and supports the Scheme’s ambitions. Based on the Government’s own assessments, this would mean an increase of at least £76 million.
FUW President Ian Rickman said: “As the Sustainable Farming Scheme moves from design to delivery, it is crucial that existing, and future Welsh Governments provide it with an appropriate budget and financial framework. Welsh farmers need certainty and adequate support to ensure the Scheme succeeds and delivers for the environment, rural communities, and farm businesses across Wales.
“As May’s crucial Senedd election approaches, we will continue to lobby and engage with politicians from all parties for a future where food production and Welsh family farms are placed firmly at the heart of government policy.”
FUW Regional Vice President Alun Owen added:"I was pleased to welcome Plaid Cymru representatives to our farm to discuss many of the changes and challenges currently facing Welsh agriculture. It’s important that politicians understand the pressures our farms face, from environmental regulations to the introduction of the Sustainable Farming Scheme.
“I also welcomed the opportunity to emphasise the crucial need for a five-year financial framework for the Sustainable Farming Scheme budget, providing medium-term economic certainty for Welsh farming businesses.
