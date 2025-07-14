The weekend heatwave didn’t stop two mid Wales shearers from breaking a British record.
On the hottest day in Wales this year, Gethin Lewis from Rhayader and Llyr Evans from Aberystwyth were successful on Saturday in their shearing challenge in achieving a new 8-Hour Two-stand British Ewe Shearing Record.
Gethin was also successful in setting a new British Individual Record.
Shearing started at 7 am at Gethin’s family farm in Cwmdauddwr, Rhayader, and after four shearing runs, the last ewe was shorn at 5 pm, with a combined total of 1,364 ewes shorn in 8 hours.
The previous record was 1,075 ewes.
Both shearers were also up for the 8-Hour Solo British Record of 663 ewes held by Huw Jones from the previous week. Llyr shore 668 and Gethin became the new record holder, shearing 696 ewes.
Gethin said: “I’m delighted that our attempt was successful. It's been a 12-month journey preparing for today, but all the hard work has been worth it.”
Llyr added: “All roads led to today, and I'm proud of what we have both achieved - it feels great to be a British Shearing Record Holder.
“The extreme heat made the challenge more difficult and at times during the day it was extremely difficult and we both needed to dig deep to get through to the end.”
Both Gethin and Llyr wanted to pay tribute to all those who had supported their attempt.
Gareth Jones from British Wool said: "On behalf of British Wool, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Gethin and Llyr on their incredible achievement.
“Setting a Shearing Record requires not only personal dedication and skill but also the collective effort of a strong support team."
The Welsh Air Ambulance and Brain Tumour Research were the nominated charities, with fundraising taking place during the day.
