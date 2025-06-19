The towering magnificence of Yr Wyddfa was the backdrop for the hugely successful RWAS Hill Farm Event, writes Gaina Morgan
It was held at the National Trust’s Hafod y Llan, which rises from Beddgelert to the summit.
The aim was to raise money for Caernarfon RWAS Feature County’s fundraising and to bring people together.
It will remain in the memories of many as a unique opportunity to experience mountain farming and to gain an insight into the blending of modern farming, conservation, tourism and history.
The event was opened by former owner Richard Williams, as President of the Day.
There were robot tractors, the latest fence free livestock controls, seminars and demonstrations.
Royal Welsh Ambassador, Rhys Eifion Griffith, demonstrated his shire horses as part of the North Wales Shire Horse Society display and the first tractor brought into the Nant Gwynant Valley in 1951 was centre stage in the farmyard.
Walking tours took visitors to the Watkin Path, one of the main routes to Yr Wyddfa, and involved negotiating rough terrain to 1000 metres above sea level.
RWAS President John Owen said he, event chairman Bedwyr Jones and Hafod y Llan farm manger, Arwyn Owen, fully appreciated the work of the steering committee and volunteers in making the day such a success.
He thanked all involved, sponsors, trade stands, and the visitors who had travelled from far and near to the iconic area.
Hafod y Llan has been managed by the National Trust since it was purchased with public donations in 1999.
It extends to 1700 acres, including 100 hectares of oak and ash woodlands. There are three hefted flocks of Welsh Mountain sheep and a 30 cow herd of pedigree Welsh Blacks. The emphasis is on integrating farming and conservation.
Demonstrations included young farmers shearing and taking part in inter-college competitions.
