Mannon Lewis, NRW’s Strategic Projects lead for NPAP explained: “Peatland covers only 4% of Wales yet stores 30% of our land-based carbon and is vital to tackle the Climate and Nature emergencies. As 90% of our peatlands are damaged, they actively release harmful greenhouse gases. In contrast, restored healthy wet peatland continuously forms peat layers that capture carbon. So peat at a depth of 30cm has captured carbon for around 300 years, including the carbon from our industrial age. Offering this open competitive Peatland Restoration Grant is one way NPAP can support partners across Wales to achieve increasingly ambitious restoration goals for the benefit of future generations.”