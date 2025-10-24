Central to the day’s discussions was NFU Cymru’s Senedd election manifesto, Welsh Farming: Growing Forward. The group shared its vision for the future and highlighted how the asks contained in the manifesto will support them to deliver growth and benefits not only for agriculture and the rural community, but for the whole of Wales. The group highlighted the need for a comprehensive farm to fork strategy and pressed the need for a multi-annual budget that would give the sector stability and to allow farmers to plan ahead.