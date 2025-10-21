A machinery ring has been launched to support farmers who want to trial growing vegetables in Ceredigion.
The Tyfu Bwyd Ceredigion project aims to help farmers in Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire by offering specialist horticulture equipment to borrow, enabling them to experiment with growing edible crops.
Hoping to help with hefty upfront costs, the equipment will help farmers with planting, weeding, and processing crops.
Explaining the importance of the project, Ann Owen from Partneriaeth Bwyd Ceredigion Food Partnership, said: “We urgently need to strengthen our local food security.
“Tyfu Bwyd Ceredigion gives farmers the tools and support to grow more food here at home, cut reliance on fragile supply chains, and put Ceredigion-grown produce on local tables.”
The project also offers financial support to purchase new farm equipment for growing veg for farmers who want to trial growing on a field scale from one acre upwards.
But it isn’t just about equipment - the project offers support through:
● Cost savings: Reduce the need for big investments in specialist equipment.
● Expert guidance: Get one-to-one support with crop planning, equipment choice, and market access.
● Build connections: Link up with local horticulture businesses and benefit from mentoring.
● Access to markets: Opportunities to sell into initiatives like Welsh Veg in Schools, local veg box schemes, and markets already looking for fresh, local produce.
A recent Ceredigion Good Food Survey revealed 89 per cent of residents want to buy more locally grown food.
Meanwhile, the Welsh Veg in Schools programme has set an ambitious target: by 2030, a quarter of all vegetables in primary school meals will be local and organic.
That means real, growing demand, and a big opportunity for farmers across Ceredigion.
Farmers interested are invited to the Farm Open morning at Troed y Rhiw farm, Llwyndafydd on 6 November or contact Siân Stacey at [email protected]
