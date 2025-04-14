Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is reviewing its Forest Resource Plan (FRP) for Myherin and Tarenig forests in mid Wales and is inviting local communities, businesses, and stakeholders to share their views.
Covering 4,787 hectares in the Cambrian Mountains, Myherin and Tarenig forests provide essential benefits, including sustainable timber production, habitat connectivity, carbon storage, water quality improvement, and recreational opportunities.
Myherin and Tarenig are two adjoining forestry plantations in the Cambrian Mountains.
Tarenig (2,085 ha) is prominent in the landscape of the upper Wye, to the south side of the A44 Aberystwyth to Llangurig road.
Myherin (1,653 ha) is a few miles to the south-west, and has a more remote character.
The two forests are connected by the upland plateau of Cefn Croes, and 1,049 ha of open hill land is included within the area of this Forest Resource Plan.
A windfarm of 39 turbines was completed at Cefn Croes in 2005. The total area covered by this plan is 4,787 hectares.
The open hillsides around Myherin / Tarenig and Cefn Croes are very important for nature conservation, noted for both vegetation and breeding birds.
They include the Elenydd SAC and SSSI, and the Elenydd-Mallaen SPA. Tarenig forest adjoins the River Wye (a SSSI at this point: the source of the river is a few miles north of the forest), Myherin is close to the Rheidol Woods and Gorge SAC, and its watercourses feed into both the Rheidol and Ystwyth.
NRW says the plan will support the delivery of its sustainable forest management on the Welsh Government Woodland Estate, setting out long-term objectives to balance timber production, biodiversity conservation, climate resilience, and public access.
NRW says it is committed to open and transparent engagement and is encouraging individuals and organisations to participate in shaping the final plan.
To facilitate public involvement, NRW is launching an online consultation on Monday 14 April where people can review the draft plan and submit their feedback.
In addition, NRW will hold two drop-in sessions for those who wish to learn more, ask questions, and speak directly with NRW officers.
These sessions will take place on 1 May at Llangurig Community Centre and 2 May at Mynach Community Centre, Devils Bridge.
RobMarsh, Senior Forest Planning Officer, for NRW said: “The forests of Myherin and Tarenig are vital for biodiversity, the economy, and local communities.
“This consultation is an opportunity for people to have their say on how these forests should be managed in the future.
“We encourage everyone with an interest in these woodlands to take part.”
The draft plan aims to ensure a balanced approach to forest management, focusing on protecting wildlife, supporting local economies, sustaining timber production, and providing public access to green spaces. Feedback from residents, businesses, environmental organisations, and other stakeholders will help shape the final version of the plan.
The consultation is open until 16 May 2025 and all documents, including the survey, maps, and key information, can be accessed online at https://bit.ly/MyherinTarenig.