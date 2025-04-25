Farmers are invited to a series of on-farm events - Grassland weed challenge: Strategies for success.
Hosted at three locations across Wales, including one in Machynlleth, these events with Daniel Lievesley of DJL Agriculture, a 2025 shortlisted national agronomist of the year, will explore practical techniques and long-term solutions to ensure healthy and productive leys
Join Farming Connect for these events to hear more about the importance of assessing grassland weeds, identifying key species, and determining when intervention is necessary.
Also covered will be the strategic use of herbicides, understanding the crucial role of timing for optimal effectiveness and minimal environmental impact including the potential of new clover-safe sprays.
The Machynlleth event will be on Thursday, 8 May, between 4 and 6pm at Penmaendyfi.