NFU Cymru Deputy President Abi Reader, a former winner of the award who will be one of this year’s judges, said: “The Wales Woman Farmer of the Year Award is there to champion the contribution that women make to farming businesses and wider rural life. Over the past 27 years we have had a variety of winners, all representing different sectors and parts of the farming industry, and we look forward to receiving applications for the 2025 title and celebrating this great award.”