Welsh farmers are being urged to remain vigilant following a reported case of Foot and Mouth disease in Germany.
The disease was discovered in a water buffalo on a farm in Märkisch-Oderland, Brandenburg on 10 January.
The UK Government has announced it is banning the import of cattle, pigs and sheep from Germany.
FUW President, Ian Rickman, said: "The news will inevitably rekindle memories of the far-reaching impact the disease had on the agriculture sector in 2001.
"We welcome the steps that have been initially pursued by German authorities, together with the decision by UK Government to ban the import of cattle, pigs and sheep from Germany.
“We will keep a close eye as the situation develops, and encourage livestock keepers to remain vigilant.”