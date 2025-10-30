The Welsh Governement has announced it intends on introducing an all-Wales Bluetongue restriction zone as cases increase.
The Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies has announced an all-Wales Restricted Zone (RZ) for Bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) from 10 November.
To date, 11 cases of BTV-3 have been confirmed in Wales, four in Powys and seven in the Temporary Control Zone located in Monmouthshire. It is likely the number of Bluetongue cases will increase as our surveillance continues.
The restricted zone relates to BTV-3 only. Controls may need to be introduced for positive cases of new Bluetongue serotypes, should these emerge in the future.
The Deputy First Minister, said: "The success of our policy to date is attributable to the hard work of delivery partners including the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and The Pirbright Institute, as well as the co-operation and goodwill of the livestock sector.
"I appreciate the restrictions on livestock movements and the introduction of the Temporary Control Zone (TCZ), have been disruptive for livestock keepers and wider industry.
“I have met with the livestock and veterinary sectors regularly, in roundtable meetings, and listened to feedback on the challenges posed by both the restrictions on livestock movements between England and Wales and the potential animal health and welfare impacts of Bluetongue.
“Given that Bluetongue has reached Wales, and historic temperature data and modelling work indicates it is very unlikely for midge-borne transmission of Bluetongue virus to occur after 10 November in Wales, the declaration of an all-Wales Restricted Zone will commence on that date.”
Wales’ Chief Veterinary Officer, Richard Irvine, said: “Vaccination remains the best way to protect livestock and livelihoods from the worst impacts of Bluetongue, which can include both illness of affected livestock and longer-term effects on fertility and productivity.”
