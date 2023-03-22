Hats off to Rhian and Mark Phillips at The Courtyard restaurant in Aberystwyth, who held a fashion show and raised £260 for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal.
Huw Rees, aka S4C’s ‘Huw Fash’, compèred the fashion show, which was held back in October, and outfits modelled were from Closet of Aberystwyth, Joy of Aberaeron, Ededa-J of Newcastle Emlyn, and Dot Clothing and Rig Out Boutique of Llandeilo.
This was followed by evening entertainment from singer Lee Gilbert.
Rhian and Mark said: “We chose to raise money for the appeal because it is such an important one within our local area.
“Sadly, cancer has become an illness which touches literally everyone’s lives in some way these days and, for those who need to receive treatment, a modern, comfortable unit is needed.”
Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, which has been running the Appeal, said: “We are grateful to Rhian and Mark Phillips of The Courtyard for their support and to everyone has who has donated to the Appeal to help us reach our target.”
For further information on the appeal go to: www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk