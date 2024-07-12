According to Cllr Madge, Wales has received 1.5% of UK rail investment via Westminster despite having 5% of its population, whereas Scotland – with 8% of the population – has had 8% of the investment. He said the motion would be supported by Labour councillors because of the Heart of Wales Line’s importance to the area, but he said a fair funding formula was needed and that he hoped things would improve now that Labour was in power in London.