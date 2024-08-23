FESTIVAL goers are making their way to Lovesgrove near Aberystwyth today as the Big Tribute Festival kicks off.
The popular three-day event, which has a full line up of tribute acts and local artists draws around 3,000 visitors over the bank holiday weekend.
The live music started at 1.30pm with the Four Kicks, a tribute to Kings of Leon.
Rhiannon (Fleetwood Mac), The Jam'd (The Jam), the Ed Show Live (Ed Sheeran), Coda (Led Zeppelin) and Faux Fighters (Foo Fighters) complete the main stage line up for Friday.
Saturday will see tribute acts to Taylor Swift, Paloma Faith, Madonna, Muse and Annie Lennox take to the main stage.
Sunday will see tributes to Crowded House, Rhianna, Billy Joel, The Stereophonics, Madonna and one of the stand out performers from recent years, J'Adele, a tribute to Adele.
The other stage will see performances from Sgarmes, Mansel Davies, The Refreshers, The Hicksters amd The Hornettes.
There is also a Little Rockers tent with live entertainment for youngsters throughout the three days.
Due to increased volume of festival traffic, there could be delays on the A44 in Lovesgrove and the A4519 from Capel Dewi, particularly on Friday.