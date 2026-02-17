Young people from the Dyfi Valley have created a film exploring their fears and hopes as the climate changes.
‘The Land and Sea are Always Changing’ is a short film created by young people to capture their thoughts and experiences of the changing landscape of the Dyfi Estuary.
The film premiered on 13 February at Llanfach Hall in Taliesin and will be available to view at the Ceredigion Museum’s new Archaeology Gallery when it opens in Aberystwyth.
Alice Briggs, Programme Manager for Tir Canol, which supported the project with funding from the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation, said: “It is the next generation who will be most impacted by coastal climate change, so it was crucial that we collaborate with young people to look at the future of the Dyfi.
“It’s been a privilege to work with such a passionate group and support the creation of this beautiful and thought-provoking film.”
The young people spent months exploring the changes of the Dyfi they call home and creating the documentary, which features a poem, supported by creative agency Everglow.
The film is the latest contribution to a new coastal adaptation handbook, Changing Tides, co-created by residents of the Dyfi, launching at the end of February.
Carrie Canham, Curator at Ceredigion Museum, said: “The new gallery will explore how local human habitation has always been shaped by the migration of plants, animals and people as the climate changes.
“We hope this film will create a bridge across time to our Bronze Age ancestors who experienced coastal erosion and climate change in the Dyfi estuary.”
The film was one of 12 projects from across the UK to be selected for the Natural History Museum’s ‘Fixing our Broken Planet’ Programme.
The programme provides funding and access to scientists to support community activities towards a more hopeful future.
