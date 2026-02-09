An Aberystwyth-based theatre company has created a new show called ‘Natur’/‘Nature’.
The inspiring musical theatre production for children is by Morgan Elwy, and presented by Arad Goch.
The new musical drama is aimed at children aged 8 to 11 years old.
It has been created by musician and composer Morgan Elwy as part of Arad Goch’s 6x1 programme.
The production is available in Welsh or English and has been touring from late January. It will continue to tour until the end of March 2026, visiting schools and venues across Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Gwynedd.
‘Nature’ explores our connection with the natural world and asks how our everyday actions impact the planet and wildlife. Through original music, live performance and an engaging narrative, the production introduces themes such as pollution, global warming and individual responsibility in an accessible and creative way for young audiences.
Morgan Elwy is a qualified teacher with a Master’s degree in Physics, and his aim with this production is to inspire a new generation to take an interest in STEM subjects. A range of scientific concepts are explained through the songs and script, bringing together the arts and science in a lively and imaginative way.
Alongside the performance, schools also have the opportunity to take part in a workshop that encourages pupils to express their views, share concerns about climate change, and discuss what we can do together to care for the planet.
Speaking about the production, Morgan said: “I created ‘Nature’ as a way of combining my love of music, theatre, and science, while raising awareness of the natural world around us — especially the special things we have right on our doorstep here in Wales.
“Working with Arad Goch has been an incredible experience, and I feel we’ve created something truly unique and full of fun, which draws our attention back to nature in a world that is changing so quickly.”
Director Ffion Wyn Bowen added: “’Nature’ began as an idea that Morgan brought to us as part of Arad Goch’s 6x1 projects in 2022.
“From the very beginning, the themes of nature and the climate crisis felt urgent and globally relevant. I was excited to collaborate with Morgan to develop these ideas, combining his incredible songs and music with science to create a special theatre piece for children and their families.
“After several short developmental periods over the past three years, we have now reached the culmination of the work with a production that will tour schools and venues across Wales. I am very much looking forward to seeing how young audiences respond, and I sincerely hope that ‘Nature’ will inspire children of all ages to reflect on the small things we can all do to make a big difference to our future and the future of the planet.”
With the creative support of Arad Goch, ‘Nature’ offers a memorable, educational and inspiring experience — a production that raises awareness, sparks curiosity, and asks a vital question: can we save the planet before it’s too late?
