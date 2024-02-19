People across south Ceredigion are being warned to expect heavy rain later this week.
A yellow warning for heavy rain across parts of Ceredigion on Wednesday has been issued by the Met Office.
The warning comes in at just after midnight on Wednesday, 21 February, and will remain in place until 12pm that day.
The Met Office has warned people to expect spray and flooding on roads that will make journey times longer, some interruption to power supplies and other services.
They add that a few homes and businesses could be flooded and bus and train services may be affected with journeys taking longer.
The map above shows the areas of Ceredigion covered by the yellow warning.