Plaid Cymru has announced its top candidates for the new look Ceredigion Penfro seat for next year’s Senedd elections.
The 2026 election will mark the biggest change to the Senedd for 25 years, with voters electing 96 Members to new constituencies, using a closed proportional list voting system.
Following a vote by members of Plaid Cymru Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, the party has announced its top four candidates, led by current Ceredigion MS Elin Jones.
Following Ms Jones on the list, in order, are Kerry Ferguson, Anna Nicholl, and Cris Tomos.
Kerry Ferguson is a successful business owner and former Mayor of Aberystwyth.
Anna Nicholl is from Cardigan and is experienced in Welsh politics and policies.
Cris Tomos is a former cabinet member of Pembrokeshire County Council, who creates green energy and community-focused projects.
Elin Jones said: “I’m very pleased to be selected as top of the list for Plaid Cymru for the new constituency of Ceredigion-Penfro.
“I’m really looking forward to leading a campaign with great candidates on the Plaid list.
“It’ll be a big change for me standing in Pembrokeshire as well as Ceredigion.
“However, both areas have much in common.”
Kerry Ferguson said: “It’s an honour for me, and I’m grateful for the confidence members have put in me.
“I hope that I have shown over the years my dedication to community, communications and cooperation—values that I hope to continue promoting in the Senedd.”
Anna Nichol said: “My professional career so far has been in politics and policy, which means I’m very familiar with the work of the Senedd and how we can use it to create the change our communities want to see.”
Cris Tomos said: “I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Ceredigion-Penfro team of candidates standing for the election next year.”