A former Welsh Assembly member for Mid and West Wales has been elected as the chairman of Powys County Council for the next year.
Cllr William Powell (Liberal Democrat) was unanimously approved as the new chairman of the council at Powys County Council’s annual general meeting on 15 May and takes over the chains of office from the incumbent, Cllr Jonathan Wilkinson.
Last year, Cllr Powell who represents Talgarth, served as council vice-chairman and in 2023/2024 had been elected to the assistant vice-chairman’s role.
Cllr Geoff Morgan (Reform UK) who represents the Ithon Valley in Radnorshire moves up from assistant vice-chairman to vice-chairman, while Liberal Democrat Cllr Danny Bebb who represents Churchstoke was elected to take on the assistant vice-chairman’s role.