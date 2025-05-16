A new Powys County Council leader has been voted in at the authority’s AGM, while a Cabinet member has stepped down for medical reasons.
Cllr Jake Berriman comfortably won a vote to become Powys Council leader at the council’s annual meeting on 15 May, to take over the role from Cllr James Gibson-Watt, who had previously announced his decision to step aside.
Cabinet member for a more prosperous Powys, Cllr David Selby (Liberal Democrat) announced his decision at the annual meeting.
A visibly emotional Cllr Selby said: “The reason I’m standing down is because I’ve developed a medical condition which means that I cannot continue to provide the energy required as a cabinet member.
“However, I am very much committed to continue my role in Newtown as an active councillor.
“I owe it to my family and myself to take a bit of extra time to tackle what I need to tackle.”
Outgoing council chairman Cllr Jonathan Wilkinson thanked Cllr Selby on behalf of Powys County Council for his service as a cabinet member.
Ahead of the meeting Cllr Berriman had received the backing of his Liberal Democrat group to take over the helm at county hall and lead the coalition which includes Labour and Green Party up to the next local elections in May 2027.
But at the meeting a rival candidate emerged, as Conservative group leader Cllr Aled Davies also threw his hat in the ring.
This meant that both candidates were given five minutes each to make their pitch to councillors before a secret ballot was held to settle the contest.
Cllr Berriman received 42 votes and Cllr Davies 20 votes.
Following Cllr Berriman’s election as leader he unveiled changes to the cabinet portfolios which sees a blend of fresh faces and continuity at the top table.
It was revealed that former council leader Cllr James Gibson-Watt would take over the prosperous Powys brief until 30 September 30 when he is expected to pass the role on to Cllr Glyn Preston.
Cllr Berriman will take over the briefs for performance, people services and partnerships, while continuing to be responsible for property and strategic planning.
Deputy council leader Cllr Matthew Dorrance will have responsibility for refugees added to portfolio as cabinet member for a fairer Powys.
Cllr Raiff Devlin is brought into cabinet to take over responsibility for customers, digital and community services, leisure, and cultural services.
Cllr David Thomas the cabinet member for finance and corporate transformation is now responsible for delivering the sustainable Powys programme.
Liberal Democrat Cllr Sian Cox continues as cabinet member for a caring Powys.
Cllr Richard Church will be looking after legal and regulatory services and due to this his job title as cabinet member for a safer Powys is set to change.
Cllr Peter Roberts continues as cabinet member for a learning Powys.
Cllr Jackie Charlton continues as cabinet member for a greener Powys.
Cllr Sandra Davies continues as cabinet member for future generations Powys which includes responsibility for children’s social services and Welsh.