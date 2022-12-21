A FORMER village pub near Aberystwyth, which closed its doors two years ago at the beginning of the pandemic, will be turned into a home after an application was approved by council planners.
Tafarn y Gors in New Cross was closed in March 2020 when coronavirus lockdown restrictions were first introduced.
The pub never re-opened and was marketed for sale in April last year.
After no bids were received to run it as a pub, an application has been approved to transform the building into a three bedroom family home.
The proposed layout plan submitted with the application shows the internal reconfiguration of the ground floor from a public bar, dining room, kitchen and toilet facilities to a lounge, kitchen and dining room - with three bedrooms upstairs.
The plans were approved subject to conditions by council officers under delegated powers last week.