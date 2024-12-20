A dog owner has been fined £75 for not picking up dog poo.
Two people witnessed the unidentified man leave the foul left by his dog in Foel near Welshpool on 21 October.
They then reported it to Poo-wys County Council.
An investigation led to the man from Wolverhampton being issued a fixed penalty notice to pay £75.
The council are using this as a reminder to residents to report dog fouling incidents, and a warning to dog owners to clean up after their animals.
Cllr Richard Church, Cabinet Member for Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said: “We understand the impact dog fouling has on our communities and we are determined to tackle this issue.
“However, we can’t do this alone, and our residents and local businesses can play a vital role in helping combat this in Powys.
“This is a clear example that by working together, we can combat dog fouling in our county.
“It’s an offence to allow a dog in your control, even if you’re walking someone else’s dog, to foul in a public place and fail to clean it up immediately after.
“If you are out walking your dog, always carry a plastic bag to pick up the mess as soon as your dog has fouled and place it in the nearest dog waste or litter bin or dispose of it at home.”
To report an incident of dog fowling contact the Powys Environmental Protection team via [email protected] or telephone 0845 602 7035 or 01597 827465.