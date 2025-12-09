This month, the Taj Mahal Community Hub are raising funds to create Christmas boxes with everything a household could need for a Christmas lunch, along with small gifts and festive treats.
The Community Hub are hoping to exceed their target of £1,000 to create and deliver the boxes in the coming weeks.
Gwynfor Edwards, event coordinator at the Hub, said: “We want to ensure that everyone in our community feels supported and remembered this Christmas.
“The Christmas Boxes project is something we care deeply about, and every donation—no matter the size—helps us bring comfort and joy to local people who need it most.”
Each Christmas hamper will include a mix of essential supplies, food items, and festive touches designed to bring a bit of brightness during a difficult time of year.
Every year, they increase the number of hampers provided, working directly with Advice Mid Wales, PAVO Community Connector and Ysgol Bro Hyddgen to reach those families who can benefit from this gift.
In addition to the crowdfunder, the Hub is also preparing a blind online auction featuring donated artwork and other items, with all proceeds feeding back into the Christmas appeal.
Established two years ago, the Taj Mahal Community Hub continues to work year-round to support local residents through food provision, social activities, and community outreach.
The Christmas hampers build on the Hub’s ongoing mission to bring people together and provide meaningful, practical help where it matters most.
It has provided a home for a number of community projects including a Community Fridge, a Community Kitchen, a Baby Bank, a Uniform Swap and a Volunteer Centre.
Donate to the fundraiser via their Crowdfunding page here - https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tajmahalcommunityhub
