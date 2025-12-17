More than 60 children enjoyed a free Christmas party in Llanidloes this week, bringing joy to families across the region.
The fun-filled family Christmas party hosted in Llanidloes on 15 December brought together families and young people to enjoy seasonal activities as well as face painting, candle dipping, and even a bouncy castle, all with the help of some elves.
The event, organised by Powys Together, aimed to bring the community together to celebrate the festive season and create happy memories, funded by Powys Council Anti-Poverty Fund.
Powys County Councillor for Llanidloes, Cllr Fleur Frantz-Morgans said: “It was lovely to pop in and see how much the children were enjoying themselves and to see local families coming together to celebrate Christmas.
“Events like this really matter; they remind us what a strong, caring community Llanidloes is.”
Powys Together supports free, local activities that help children gain confidence, feel included within the local community, and support families.
The Anti-Poverty Fund supported multiple community events this autumn, as well as paying for £2,230 of new equipment for Llanidloes Youth Club, and £3,520 in free events for children and young people at the Wilderness Project.
Powys Councillors Frantz-Morgans and Glyn Preston selected five groups to benefit from the fund.
Llani Pantri Foodbank received £3,250 to boost winter supplies, while Llanidloes Bonfire Night, run by the Rotary Club, was awarded £1,000 to help keep the much-loved family event free.
Lib Dem Cllr Glyn Preston said: “Over the last few weeks, we’ve been lucky enough to see first-hand the difference the Anti-Poverty Fund is making here in Llanidloes.
“From festive events like this to ongoing support for local groups, these grants are making a real difference, strengthening community spirit and supporting local families across the town.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.